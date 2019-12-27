Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anti-Citizenship Act Protests: Police Detain Demonstrators Outside UP Bhawan in Delhi

The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students from various political groups active on the campus, had called for a 'gherao' of the UP Bhawan.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
Anti-Citizenship Act Protests: Police Detain Demonstrators Outside UP Bhawan in Delhi
Protesters hold placards demanding withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Police on Friday detained a group of protesters who tried to stage a demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan against alleged police atrocities in the state following the agitation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students from various political groups active on the campus, had called for a "gherao" of the UP Bhawan. There was heavy security deployment outside the venue. As soon as some protesters arrived, they were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Personnel from adjoining police districts were also deployed to ensure that no untoward incident occurs. A man, who had come for the protest, sat on the road when police tried to detain him and questioned the action. He was detained and taken in a police van. Women protestors were detained by women police personnel.

Senior police officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Anand Mohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya, were also present at the spot.

Police said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of four or more people, have been in place. Barricades have also been put up, they said.

The Delhi Police had also put up a banner asking people to refrain from staging demonstrations outside the Uttar Pardesh Bhawan as prohibitory orders are in place. On Thursday, as many as 213 people were detained from outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan for protesting against the alleged police atrocities in the state during protests against the amended Act.

