Anti-Citizenship Act Stir: Southeast Delhi Schools to Remain Closed on Monday, Says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: All schools in southeast Delhi area will be closed on Monday in view of the situation that emerged after violence near the Jamia university, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced.

"In Delhi's south east district areas including Jamia, Okhla, New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar, all government and private schools will remain closed tomorrow. Delhi government has taken the decision in view of the current situation," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Violent protesters set on fire buses and clashed with police near Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday afternoon against the amended citizenship law.

Soon after violence erupted in the area, police entered the university campus and blocked its gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said. Some students reportedly got injured in the melee.

Hours later, police said the situation was under control and they have detained some of the people who had allegedly indulged in arson and vandalism during the agitation.

They said police entered the Jamia university campus to only control the situation, after protesters indulged in violence near the New Friends' Colony area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said four buses and two police vehicles were torched during the protest, adding six policemen were also injured.

He said stones were pelted from inside the varsity at police personnel, forcing them to use teargas to disperse the "violent mob". Biswal said some people have been detained but did not give details.

