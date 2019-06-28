Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anti-Corruption Bureau Conducts Raids against J&K Bank Over Loan Fraud of More Than Rs 177 Crore

The Anti-Corruption Bureau formally booked the management and officials of the bank along with the illegal beneficiaries involved in the financial irregularities.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anti-Corruption Bureau Conducts Raids against J&K Bank Over Loan Fraud of More Than Rs 177 Crore
Image of J&K Bank. headquarters in Srinagar.
Loading...

Jammu: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday registered a case and conducted raids after unearthing a loan fraud worth over Rs 177 crore in Jammu and Kashmir Bank, officials said.

The ACB formally booked the management and officials of the bank along with the illegal beneficiaries involved in the financial irregularities, a spokesman of the ACB said.

Giving details, he said a joint surprise check (JSC) was conducted by the ACB, Jammu, on account of the allegations of financial irregularities committed by the officers of J&K bank, wherein it was revealed that various loan facilities were extended to proprietors of a partnership firm Messrs Paradise Avenue during the period 2012 to 2017 in contravention to the laid down norms of the bank, resulting in the loan accounts turning into non-performing assets.

It was found that the proprietors of the firm approached J&K Bank, Branch New University Campus Jammu, for availing loan facility of Rs 74.27 crores for setting up a residential township complex under the name of 'Paradise Avenue' at Narwal in Jammu consisting of 52 flats in each of the towers named Eden and Zion, he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram