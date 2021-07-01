Anti-Corruption Bureau in Chhattisgarh Raids Premises of ADG GP Singh in Disproportionate Assets Case

Raipur: The anti-corruption bureau in Chhattisgarh has raided the premises of ADG GP Singh after receiving a complaint of disproportionate assets. Sources told News18 that raids are underway at more than 10 places.

Sources in the anti-corruption bureau say that preliminary investigation has found evidence of disproportionate money, although the details are expected to be disclosed by late evening.

This is the first time in the state that action is being taken against an IPS officer by ACB. ADGP GP Singh was the head of the anti-corruption bureau till a year ago. He was removed from there by the government and sent to the Police Academy. Singh also served as the IGP of Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg.

With this move, close aides of Singh have also started feeling the tightened noose. Sources said that the anti-corruption team has also raided the premises of eight more IPS officers.

A few days ago, cases of disproportionate assets were reported in Chhattisgarh. Based on specific actionable intelligence inputs, raids were conducted on the premises of hawala trader and unaccounted cash worth Rs 6 crore was seized on Monday, a press release by the Income Tax Department said on Thursday.

On the information of 100 crore hawala business, the Income Tax Department raided four places of hawala operator in the capital Raipur and seized unaccounted cash of six crore rupees.

