Anti-Corruption Bureau Raids Karnataka Officer's House in Bengaluru, Cash and Gold Seized

Searches were carried out at six locations linked to a Karnataka Administrative Officer here and other parts of the state on Saturday following which cash and gold ornaments were seized, the Anti-corruption Bureau officials said. According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, the raids were conducted following a complaint against Sudha, presently serving as the Administrative Officer in the Information and Bio-Technology Department, in a court alleging that she has amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of her income.

Based on the complaint, the ACB started investigation and raided various places, including her home at Kodigehalli, a flat in Yelahanka, at the residences of her acquaintances in Mysuru, Udupi and her office at Shantinagar. Further investigations are on regarding the investments made in land, bonds, shares and cash haul, the ACB sources said.

Sudha had previously served as the Land Acquisition Officer of the Bangalore Development Authority.