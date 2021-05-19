Anti-Covid Oral Drug 2DG's Price Yet to be Decided, Supply Likely to Begin by Mid-June: Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories that has collaborated with INMAS, a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to develop the anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) shared a few key information about the same on Wednesday. The first batch of anti-Covid oral drug was launched on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved it for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients earlier this month.

The hyderabad-based pharma giant, which is also in a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India, said 2DG is an oral anti-viral drug that can be administered only upon prescription to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as adjunct (add on) therapy along with existing standard of care.

It said 2DG has not yet been launched into the market and price per sachet has not yet been announced. The drug’s commercial launch and supply to major government and private hospitals is expected to begin in mid-June.

The company said price of the drug is being determined with a view to making it accessible and affordable to as many patients as possible, and will be announced soon.

It also warned citizens of not falling into the trap of agents selling spurious or illegal products in the name of 2DG

