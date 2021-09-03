Jabs We Met: Less Than 30% Eligible Population Fully Vaccinated in Delhi, Mumbai

Even though the Centre is pushing to speed up the vaccination drive against Covid-19, two of India’s biggest and most populous cities have not even vaccinated 30 per cent of its population at a time when the country is possibly heading towards a fresh wave of the coronavirus infection, a government data showed.

The experts had suggested that the pandemic would ebb and may fade once nearly 60 to 70 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated. However, even after more than seven months of the “world’s biggest vaccination drive," Delhi and Mumbai have been able to vaccinate around 28 per cent of their population.

As per the 2011 Census, Delhi and Mumbai are the most populous cities in the country. The national capital has 1.43 crore eligible population — the population above 18 years of age — as per the 2019 Lok Sabha electoral data.

The city has been able to provide 1.39 crore doses, including 39.89 lakh double doses, making it 28 per cent of the eligible population.

For Mumbai, the eligible population as per the 2019 electoral data was 96.41 lakh. The city has provided 1 crore jabs, including 27.73 lakh second dose, the CoWin data shows, making it a little over 28 per cent.

Status of other big cities

Kolkata, having 31.72 lakh electors during 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has provided 59.19 lakh jabs. Of these, 16.72 lakh double does have been given, making it 52.71 per cent.

On the other hand, Chennai, having 42.62 lakh electors, has given a total 51.14 lakh doses, including 15.23 lakh second doses. As per the CoWin data, 35 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

On Friday, India’s anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive, which started on January 16, entered day 231. Till 7 pm, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage had crossed 67.65 crore.

So far, none of the states have been able to complete the vaccination drive. Sikkim, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh have administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to 100 percent of their 18 plus population, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Further, Sikkim has administered the second dose to 36 per cent of their population, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli has administered to 18 per cent. Himachal Pradesh has administered the second dose to 32 per cent of its population, the Ministry said.

Across the country, 16 percent adults are fully vaccinated while 54 per cent have received the first dose, Ministry data shows.

