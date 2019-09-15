Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Anti-dengue Campaign: Kejriwal to Address Mega Event for RWAs on Sept 24

The Delhi government is also planning to partner with over 3,000 RWAs across the national capital as part of its ongoing '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anti-dengue Campaign: Kejriwal to Address Mega Event for RWAs on Sept 24
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Intensifying the Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a gathering of resident welfare associations on September 24.

The AAP government on Saturday said it has signed MoUs with RWA apex bodies — URJA and Citizens' Alliance — as part of its initiative to reach out to RWAs across Delhi in a "big way".

"Dengue and pollution - both are challenges that Delhi can overcome through people's participation. I welcome RWAs to join the fight against both dengue and pollution," Kejriwal tweeted.

These RWA bodies have pledged their full support to help the government in reaching out to RWAs under their fold and motivate them to join the campaign for the prevention of vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya, according to an official statement.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said, "The anti-dengue campaign of the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is getting support from people across the spectrum. The participation of RWAs is very important for us as they can ensure that this truly becomes a mass campaign."

The Delhi government is also planning to partner with over 3,000 RWAs across the national capital as part of its ongoing '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign.

"The engagement will begin with a mega event on September 24 during which the chief minister will address the members of the RWAs at the Talkatora Stadium," the statement said.

The RWAs, who pledge their support will be urged to participate in the campaign by carrying out checking in their respective areas, especially the common areas like parking, terrace, it said.

"The RWAs will also encourage houses under them to maintain a dengue-free atmosphere and provide them with information materials like pamphlets and stickers on combating dengue," the government said.

The Kejriwal government-led campaign has already garnered support of a number of celebrities, public personalities including cricket legend Kapil Dev and a number of Bollywood actors and senior journalists.

Ashutosh Dikshit from URJA said, "We welcome the initiative of the Delhi government to combat dengue".

"From URJA, we will inform as well as exhort all RWAs to come forward and actively participate in this drive. We will advise RWAs and their members to inspect their respective locality and households regularly so that clear water does not pool in the area," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram