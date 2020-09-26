Anti-dengue Campaign: Delhi CM Seeks Participation Of RWAs

New Delhi: Emphasising that “Delhi will defeat dengue again”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought cooperation of the city’s resident welfare associations (RWAs) in combating vector-borne diseases. Kejriwal had kickstarted the ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign on September 6 by inspecting his residence at 10 am for 10 minutes for stagnant clean water. Last year, the RWAs had played a huge role in this campaign and the Delhi chief minister had addressed their members at the Talkatora Stadium where he launched the 5-point action plan for the associations to combat dengue, an official said. Taking to social media in the third week of the anti-dengue campaign, Kejriwal had tweeted, “Delhi will defeat dengue again, and for this, today, on the third Sunday of the campaign at 10 AM, I checked my house and replaced the stagnant clean water. You must also check your house every Sunday and ask your 10 friends/relatives to do the same. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivar Dengue Par Vaar.” This week the key focus of the Delhi government would be on the participation of RWAs, officials said.

