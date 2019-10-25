Anti-dengue Drive Intensifies in Vellore as Diwali Approaches

With the number of people at an all-time high in Vellore during the festive season, the dengue scare has intensified in the district as well.

Kiran Kumar, a patient from Natrampalli, died at a private hospital in Salem on Tuesday, The Hindu reported. Even though health officials did not confirm the case to be death due to dengue — municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats have initiated a number of preventive mechanisms to rule out fever incidents in the district.

Officials of municipalities, town panchayats and rural development offices have been roped in to create awareness on dengue and destroy breeding grounds of mosquitoes as well.

Vellore has recorded 292 cases of dengue so far this month, but health department has dismissed any news of official apathy as most patients are receiving treatment and are recovering. An official from the Healthn Department added that one cannot get rid of the fever and its after effects in a jiffy and that it takes at least seven to 10 days to recover.

Anti-dengue drive has been intensified in the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) limits.

T. Manivannan, health officer, VCMC, said that officials from various departments, including public health, rural development, revenue and municipal and town panchayats have been asked to carry out an intensive anti-dengue drive in their respective areas.

He further added that more than 300 people are involved in checking domestic breeding sources with each ward being allotted five members to do the job. He further added that they carry out door-to-door visits to destroy the mosquito-breeding grounds. Apart from that, two workers in each ward engage in fogging on a daily basis to reduce mosquito breeding.

Surveillance has been stepped up for extending treatment to patients with fever and related ailments and Medical camps are being arranged in rural areas, and suspected cases are being sent to government hospitals for treatment.

Further, District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram has released a list of dos and don’ts for patients, attendants and health officials during this critical juncture.

