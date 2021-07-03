Anti-graft Bureau Raids on Chhattisgarh ADG's Premises Still on; Properties Worth Rs 5 Cr Revealed

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday raided on the premises of Additional Director General of Police Gurjinder Pal Singh. The raids over the past two days have unearthed movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5 crore.

According to the sources, more than 75 insurances in the name of Singh, his wife and his son have been found, for which hefty amount as premium was paid. Apart from this, one FUF account was created by Singh. The income and expenditure of the account is yet to be calculated. It was also found that Singh has numerous accounts in banks and post office.

The investigation found that huge amount of money has been invested in shares and mutual funds on 35 occasions. So far, more than Rs 1.5 crores have been invested in shares and mutual funds, sources said.

Sources added that commercial vehicles, including JCB, the concrete mixture vehicle, worth Rs 75 lakhs purchased in the name of relatives has been unearthed. Documents related to investments in land and flats in Chhattisgarh and other states have also been found. Over Rs 1 crore was deposited in the bank account of a relative of Singh from various companies, the investigation revealed. The probe team is yet to locate CCTV cameras installed at Singh’s residence or its DVR.

So far, the investigation has revealed that Singh has acquired disproportionate and illegal properties worth crores at different locations, including Raipur, Bhilai, Rajnandgaon and Odisha. He also tried to launder money by investing in shell companies. Many individuals are being interrogated in the matter. The raids are still going on.

Singh, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service officer who was earlier posted as ADG in ACB and Economic Offences Wing, is the director of the state police academy since June last year. This is the first time in the state that action is being taken against an IPS officer by ACB. ADGP GP Singh was the head of the anti-corruption bureau till a year ago. He was removed from there by the government and sent to the Police Academy. Singh also served as the IGP of Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg.

