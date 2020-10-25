Anti-Hindu Forces Call Country's Diversity 'Separateness': Mohan Bhagwat at Vijaya Dashmi Address

Speaking on the occasion of Vijay Dashami, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that anti-Hindu forces in the country do not acknowledge the diversity and call it 'separateness' instead. "Those who want to break the country start with saying ‘hum Hindu nahi hain,’ Every minor identity in the country is part of it. There are different organs but all of them are part of one body. Similarly the diverse identities are part of Hindu identity. Outsiders also got assimilated in this. The word Hindu is applicable on all 130 crore," he said.

Bhagwat was speaking at the RSS's annual Vijayadashami rally in Nagpur, which was kept a low-key affair this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only 50 swayamsevaks (volunteers) attended the event.

The diversity, he said, was welcomed by Hindus but those critical of the word 'Hindu' say, 'We are not diverse, but we are different'. "They call the country's diversity as separateness, this is because being different is not their right. The differences are used to spark unrest and suspicion in the country," he added.

Defining the word 'Hindu' and also what the Sangh thought about it, Bhagwat said that the acceptance for multiple belief systems and faiths was an outcome of Hindu culture and traditions. "We see Hindus not as part of any panth, sampraday, jaati, bhassha etc.It is inclusive and accepts all. Acknowledgement of the fact that the emotional spirit of Bharat, its acceptance for and support to multiple belief systems and faiths, is a byproduct of the Hindu culture, traditions & Hindu thought," he said.

Hindu culture has expressed itself in diverse forms and proposed that the people who have problems with the word can coin another, 'we have no problem', he added.

According to Bhagwat, there was a time when such Anti-Hindu forces were active but today they have lost their influence. "These days such forces are powerless but understand Sangh. When we say Hindu or Hindu Rashtra a section wants to create suspicion. Hindu for Sangh is beyond the rituals. It is not a political aspiration, and it is about accepting all," he said, adding that Hindutva was the essence of the country's selfhood. "Hindutva is the essence of this Rashtra’s ‘Swa’(self-hood). We are plainly acknowledging the selfhood of the country as Hindu," he said.

If society as a whole worked towards raising the "general level of consciousness of a common man and nurture the intrinsic spirit of oneness with Hindutva as the guiding force, then in the near future Bharatvarsh will emerge as the torchbearer for the rest of the world," Bhagwat asserted. He had exhorted families to talk about Sangh at home so that children know about the Sangh at an early stage.