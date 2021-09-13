'Anti-National Comment Uncalled For, Not Right At All': Nirmala Sitharaman Backs Infosys in 'Panchajanya' Row

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18 said the article published in RSS-backed Panchajanya, which called IT major Infosys ‘anti-national’, was ‘not right’.

“That wasn’t right. I think they have also made a statement distancing themselves from whoever wrote it. I think that’s not called for and rightly people have withdrawn from it. It wasn’t right at all," she said.

As Finance Minister, Sitharaman has been personally involved in operations with Infosys. " The government and Infosys are working together and I have called them twice and drawn the attention of Nandan Nilekani (Infosys co-founder and non-executive chairperson)… I am hopeful that Infosys will give us the product. Yes, it has been delayed, it has hurt us, we have brought in a portal with a lot of expectations. It had glitches, all that has been taken on board and I think we should work together to get it done. I am confident that Infosys will work it out," she added.

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) last Sunday distanced itself from an article critical of Indian software major Infosys that was published in Panchjanya, a magazine associated with the saffron organisation.

Sunil Ambekar, the RSS’ all-India prachaar pramukh, said Panchjanya is not a mouthpiece of the RSS and the article reflects the author’s opinion and should not be linked with the organisation.

In its September 5 edition, Panchjanya has a four-page cover story on Infosys ‘Saakh Aur Aghaat’ (Reputation and Damage), with its founder Narayana Murthy’s picture on the cover page.

The article has attacked the Bengaluru-based company and dubbed it as ‘Unchi Dukan, Phika Pakwaan’ (great cry and little wool). It also alleged that Infosys is aligned with “anti-national" forces and as a result messed up the government’s Income Tax portal.

However, Ambekar took to Twitter to clarify Sangh’s stand.

“As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in the progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects the individual opinion of the author.

“Panchjanya is not a mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS," he tweeted.

The article drew flak from the Opposition parties which lashed out at the magazine calling the piece “anti-national".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here