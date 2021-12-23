Anti-national Forces Trying to Spread Anarchy in Punjab: Channi on Blast in Ludhiana Court

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said as the Assembly polls are drawing near, some anti-national forces are trying spread anarchy in the state. Channi said this after a bomb blast in the Ludhiana district courts complex left one person dead and five injured. The CM also expressed apprehension that the person who died in the blast might be operating the bomb.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, the CM said, ”As elections are nearing, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and people should also be alert.” Channi said earlier sacrilege attempts were made but they did not succeed. Now, this blast has been carried out, the CM said.

Channi, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu also visited a hospital in Ludhiana and enquired about the health of those injured in the blast.

Channi told reporters in Ludhiana, prima facie, it appears that the person who died in the incident was operating the bomb. Five people were injured in this incident and they are out of danger, the CM said terming the blast as an ”unfortunate incident”.

He expressed fear that an attempt is being made to ‘spread anarchy’ in Punjab, ahead of the state Assembly polls. ”I want to make it clear that peace will be maintained at all costs,” he said. ”Our police are capable of maintaining law and order,” he said. ”But which agencies were trying to disturb Punjab’s peace will become clear as investigations are on,” he said, adding that those responsible will be dealt with sternly.

