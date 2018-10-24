English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anti-National Slogans Raised During Durga Idol Immersion; Case Registered
Police said that heated arguments erupted between people belonging to two communities during the immersion of Durga idols at Khaira Bazaar on Saturday.
Image credits: Getty Image / File photo
Bahraich Some unidentified persons have booked for allegedly shouting anti-national slogans during the immersion of Durga idols here, police said Wednesday.
Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh said that heated arguments erupted between people belonging to two communities during the immersion of Durga idols at Khaira Bazaar on Saturday.
"Subsequently, some anti-social elements shouted anti-national slogans. A video of the incident was shared on social media. A case has been registered against unidentified people under various sections of the IPC and IT Act," he said.
