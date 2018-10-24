GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Anti-National Slogans Raised During Durga Idol Immersion; Case Registered

Police said that heated arguments erupted between people belonging to two communities during the immersion of Durga idols at Khaira Bazaar on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anti-National Slogans Raised During Durga Idol Immersion; Case Registered
Image credits: Getty Image / File photo
Loading...
Bahraich Some unidentified persons have booked for allegedly shouting anti-national slogans during the immersion of Durga idols here, police said Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh said that heated arguments erupted between people belonging to two communities during the immersion of Durga idols at Khaira Bazaar on Saturday.

"Subsequently, some anti-social elements shouted anti-national slogans. A video of the incident was shared on social media. A case has been registered against unidentified people under various sections of the IPC and IT Act," he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...