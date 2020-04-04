Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Anti-parasite Drug Used Since 1980s May Inhibit Replication of Coronavirus, Says Study

The study, published in the journal Antiviral Research, reveals that the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin can decrease the pace of replication of novel coronavirus. It has been carried out by researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 4, 2020, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anti-parasite Drug Used Since 1980s May Inhibit Replication of Coronavirus, Says Study
Image for representation. (AP)

Researchers in Australia have come up with a study that shows a drug commonly used to treat parasite infections since 1980s may help stop coronavirus in a laboratory setting under 48 hours.

The study, published in the journal Antiviral Research, reveals that the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin can decrease the pace of replication of novel coronavirus. It has been carried out by researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

“Ivermectin is very widely used and seen as a safe drug. We need to figure out now whether the dosage you can use it at in humans will be effective—that's the next step," said Dr Kylie Wagstaff, leader of the study, in a statement. (https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/mu-pcd040320.php)

She also said that they have discovered that the even a single dose of Ivermectin could help get rid of all viral RNA within 48 hours. She added that the drug can even inhibit its replication within 24 hours.

While it is unclear as to how this anti-parasitic drug is able to eliminate the deadly virus, Wagstaff said it might be killing the virus by “dampening down” the ability of host cells to clear the drug.

The drug has been used for more than three decades in the cure of scabies, head lice and several other infections caused by parasites.

The study was conducted on cell cultures in the lab, which does not guarantee that it would be effective in case of people infected with COVID-19.

The use of the drug needs to be further studied to ascertain if it can be used in the treatment of the infection caused by coronavirus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,650

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,902

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    841,299

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,138,598

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    236,158

     

  • Total DEATHS

    61,141

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres