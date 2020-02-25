Anti-Romeo Squad Arrests 28-Year-Old Man for Putting up Holi Posters With Ex-Girlfriend
Police said that Saroj Kumar came to know about the woman's impending wedding and put up the posters as an act of revenge. He also morphed the woman's photographs.
Representative image
Rae Bareli: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly put up posters carrying his and his ex-girlfriend's photographs and wishing people a happy Holi. The incident took place in Salon area where the woman lives. The posters left the woman's family embarrassed since the girl is set to marry a lawyer next week.
The woman's father lodged an FIR against the youth, Saroj Kumar, on Monday and he was arrested by the anti-Romeo squad on Tuesday. Vineet Singh, Circle Officer, Salon, said an FIR was lodged under various sections of IPC and also the IT Act.
Police said that Saroj Kumar came to know about the woman's impending wedding and put up the posters as an act of revenge. He also morphed the woman's photographs. "The posters were taken down and Saroj Kumar was arrested from a village near Pratapgarh. He is being interrogated," said the officer.
