'Anti-Semitic' Remark on Israel vs Stand on Uighurs' Abuse in China: What Human Rights Mean for Pakistan

In an interview with CNN, while discussing Israel’s actions in Gaza, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Israel has “deep pockets" and “they control media."

The discussion began with the anchor asking whether he thinks there will be ceasefire soon. Shah said, “There is mounting public opinion. They control the media but are losing the media war. Despite having connections. They have deep pockets. They are influential people."

This prompted strong pushback from the anchor who called these remarks ‘anti-Semitic’.

Jewish groups and political leaders have been sounding the alarm about a rise in verbal, physical and online attacks against the Jewish community in multiple countries as they warn the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza is fueling anti-Semitism.

Later in the interview, when asked about Pakistan’s stand on human rights violations of Uighur Muslims in China, he said. “We are not oblivious of our responsibilities. There is some discussions that are held on an administrative level, not in public."

Earlier, this women’s day, female Uyghur activists, as part of World Uyghur Congress, had written an open letter to raise awareness about the treatment meted out by the Chinese authorities that includes alleged rape, forced sterilisation and abortion.

“Uyghur and Turkic women are currently facing some of the most egregious crimes carried out by Chinese State actors, including arbitrary detention, torture, rape, forced sterilisation and abortion," read the letter.

The letter also stated that Uyghur and Turkic women are forced to marry Han Chinese men. “Mothers are forcibly separated from their children, who are often placed in Chinese state-run orphanages, in spite of the fact that their parents are alive," added the letter.

ANI, in August last year, reported that China was advertising marriage to Uyghur women and girls to attract men into the Xinjiang or East Turkistan region.

