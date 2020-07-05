Anti-Sikh Riot Convict and Former MLA Lodged at Delhi's Mandoli Prison Dies of Covid-19

A former MLA who was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots died due to Covid-19 at the Mandoli Prison on Saturday.

Mahendra Yadav, 70, was a former MLA from Palam constituency. He was serving a sentence of 10 years at Jail no. 14 in Mandoli since December 2018, according to officials.

The former MLA was lodged in the same jail as Kanwar Singh, an inmate who died in his sleep of Covid-19 on June 15.

All 29 inmates of the jail, mostly elderly prisoners, were tested for Covid-19 after Kanwar Singh's report had come out as positive. A total of 17 of the inmates were found to be infected, but Yadav was among the 12 who were not.

After five days, the 12 were asked to undergo a test again, and in the subsequent report, Yadav was found to be infected on June 26.

According to DG Prisons, Sandeep Goel, “Yadav developed uneasiness and some heart-related symptoms on June 26. He was referred to DDU Hospital from where he was further referred to LNJP hospital on the same day.”

Four days later, his family requested to shift him to a private hospital under police guard. He was shifted to Akash Healthcare Hospital in Dwarka and was undergoing treatment. According to DG Goel, an inquest proceeding will be conducted by the Metropolitan Magistrate.

So far, 53 inmates have been tested positive in Delhi Prisons. Out of these, 31 have recovered and two have died.

The virus has also affected the jail staff. “So far, 88 prison staff have been tested positive for covid19. Out of these, 28 have recovered,” said DG Goel.