Anti-Sikh Riots Case: SC Directs Medical Examination of Sajjan Kumar's Health Condition at AIIMS
The top court sought a report in four weeks from the panel of doctors constituted by the AIIMS director after Kumar sought urgent listing of his bail plea on health grounds.
File Photo of Sajjan Kumar
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, be examined by a panel of AIIMS doctors.
The top court sought a report in four weeks from the panel of doctors constituted by the AIIMS director after Kumar sought urgent listing of his bail plea on health grounds. A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the bail application of Kumar in the summer vacation next year.
On August 5, a bench headed by Justice Bobde had said it would hear Kumar's bail plea in May 2020 as it was not an "ordinary case" and required detailed hearing before any order is passed "We are of the view that the health condition of petitioners (Kumar) be examined by a panel of doctors constituted by the AIIMS director. Report the file in four weeks," the bench said.
Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Kumar, said he has been in jail for the past 11 months and has lost around 8-10 kg of weight He said Kumar has been suffering from various ailments and has serious health issues.
To this, the bench said losing weight does not mean that he is unhealthy but still "we will order examination of his health conditions by a panel of doctors".
Kumar resigned from the Congress after he was convicted by the high court The case in which he was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and burning down of a gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Aggressive Again, Fights with Mahira Sharma
- Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell in Talks to Join Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman
- TRAI’s New MNP Rules Delayed But You Can Port Your Mobile Number in The Meantime
- How Has Facebook Allowed 100 Developers Access to Groups Data Without You Saying Yes?
- Mozilla Firefox Could Just Win The Fight Against The Irritating Notification Spam