Anti-Social Elements Infiltrated Maratha Quota Agitation: Police
Police suspect that some miscreants from the adjoining areas and districts could have joined the peaceful Maharashtra Quota Agitation to disrupt them.
A man waves a flag as he blocks a road during a protest, organised by Maharashtra state's Maratha community, to press their demands for reserved quotas in government jobs and college places for students in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Pune:The Pune police today said that some "anti-social elements" had infiltrated the Maratha quota agitation in Chakan, which was peaceful initially.
"The agitation was peaceful till 12.30 pm. However, the mob later split into small groups and some anti-social elements started damaging the vehicles," said district SP Sandip Patil.
Police suspect that some miscreants from the adjoining areas and districts could have joined the peaceful protests to disrupt them, he said.
Patil said the police contained the agitation after additional enforcements were rushed to Chakan.
The officer said some hooligans were carrying fuel cans and shovels with them.
The process to identify them and registering cases is going on.
The situation in Chakan is under control now, he said, and appealed to the people not to believe in rumours.
Some Maratha organisations had given a call for a bandh today in Chakan, an industrial hub 40 kms from Pune city, and a rally was carried out.
Earlier in the day, protesters indulged in stone pelting and torched some public transport buses and private vehicles, police said.
Some police personnel sustained injuries in the stone pelting by the agitators.
In the wake of the violence, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in Chakan to restore law and order.
Quick Response Teams had been moved to the violence-affected area, police said.
