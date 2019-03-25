English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anti-talk Faction NDFB-S' Leader, Bodyguard Surrender Before Myanmar Army
A heavy load of AK series rifles and ammunition was seized from Ne Esera Evangel and his bodyguard Lance Corporal R Mwnthwr, who is a cadre of the 42nd batch of NDFB-S from Baksa district in Assam.
A heavy load of AK series rifles and ammunition was seized from Ne Esera Evangel and his bodyguard Lance Corporal R Mwnthwr, who is a cadre of the 42nd batch of NDFB-S from Baksa district in Assam.
Loading...
Guwahati: After the Myanmar army launched a complete crackdown on North-eastern insurgent groups from India operating on Burmese soil, Ne Esera Evangel, the foreign secretary of the anti-talk faction National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-S) along with his bodyguard surrendered on Sunday evening.
A heavy load of AK series rifles and ammunition was seized from the insurgent leader and his bodyguard Lance Corporal R Mwnthwr, who is a cadre of the 42nd batch of NDFB-S from Baksa district in Assam.
Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia confirmed to News18 that Esera and his aide surrendered before the army in the Mon district of Nagaland, adding that he is hopeful that in the coming days, more insurgents are expected to surrender.
A native of Kapurpura village of the Udalguri district of Assam, Esera is a holder of a master’s degree in Political Science and Certified Industrial Accountants (CIA) and was the former principal of Diamond English Medium School in Udalguri, before he joined the NDFB-S in 2013.
As a result of the mounting pressure on northeast insurgent groups by Tatmadaw or the Myanmar army, more than twenty hardcore cadres NDFB (S) under the leadership of its President B Saoraigwra left Mynamar soil to enter Assam. Tatmadaw already demolished the camps of NSCN (K), ULFA (I), NDFB (S), KLO and Manipuri insurgents in Sagaing region of Myanmar last February.
Esera was first appointed as the publicity secretary of the NDFB (S) in 2014-2015 and was later given the responsibility of leading the outfit as the foreign secretary on April 15, 2015. He was was also a drafting committee member of the United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFW).
A heavy load of AK series rifles and ammunition was seized from the insurgent leader and his bodyguard Lance Corporal R Mwnthwr, who is a cadre of the 42nd batch of NDFB-S from Baksa district in Assam.
Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia confirmed to News18 that Esera and his aide surrendered before the army in the Mon district of Nagaland, adding that he is hopeful that in the coming days, more insurgents are expected to surrender.
A native of Kapurpura village of the Udalguri district of Assam, Esera is a holder of a master’s degree in Political Science and Certified Industrial Accountants (CIA) and was the former principal of Diamond English Medium School in Udalguri, before he joined the NDFB-S in 2013.
As a result of the mounting pressure on northeast insurgent groups by Tatmadaw or the Myanmar army, more than twenty hardcore cadres NDFB (S) under the leadership of its President B Saoraigwra left Mynamar soil to enter Assam. Tatmadaw already demolished the camps of NSCN (K), ULFA (I), NDFB (S), KLO and Manipuri insurgents in Sagaing region of Myanmar last February.
Esera was first appointed as the publicity secretary of the NDFB (S) in 2014-2015 and was later given the responsibility of leading the outfit as the foreign secretary on April 15, 2015. He was was also a drafting committee member of the United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFW).
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Realised I can’t Afford to be Arrogant, Says Manoj Bajpayee
- Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Turn Showstoppers for Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
- IPL 2019 | Rahul Hoping to Strike Form Alongside Gayle
- After Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Inshallah, Salman Khan Confirms Working in 'Veteran' Hindi Remake
- A Company Will Pay You Rs 69,000 to Binge Watch All MCU Movies Before Avengers Endgame Releases
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results