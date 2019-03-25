Anti-talk Faction NDFB-S' Leader, Bodyguard Surrender Before Myanmar Army

: After the Myanmar army launched a complete crackdown on North-eastern insurgent groups from India operating on Burmese soil, Ne Esera Evangel, the foreign secretary of the anti-talk faction National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-S) along with his bodyguard surrendered on Sunday evening.A heavy load of AK series rifles and ammunition was seized from the insurgent leader and his bodyguard Lance Corporal R Mwnthwr, who is a cadre of the 42nd batch of NDFB-S from Baksa district in Assam.Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia confirmed to News18 that Esera and his aide surrendered before the army in the Mon district of Nagaland, adding that he is hopeful that in the coming days, more insurgents are expected to surrender.A native of Kapurpura village of the Udalguri district of Assam, Esera is a holder of a master’s degree in Political Science and Certified Industrial Accountants (CIA) and was the former principal of Diamond English Medium School in Udalguri, before he joined the NDFB-S in 2013.As a result of the mounting pressure on northeast insurgent groups by Tatmadaw or the Myanmar army, more than twenty hardcore cadres NDFB (S) under the leadership of its President B Saoraigwra left Mynamar soil to enter Assam. Tatmadaw already demolished the camps of NSCN (K), ULFA (I), NDFB (S), KLO and Manipuri insurgents in Sagaing region of Myanmar last February.Esera was first appointed as the publicity secretary of the NDFB (S) in 2014-2015 and was later given the responsibility of leading the outfit as the foreign secretary on April 15, 2015. He was was also a drafting committee member of the United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFW).