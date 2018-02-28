GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anti-tank Missile Nag Successfully Tested, Induction-ready Now

The third-generation fire-and-forget ATGM has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2018, 11:46 PM IST
Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Nag in action. (file photo)
New Delhi: The Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Nag was successfully flight-tested in desert conditions against two tank targets at different ranges and timings, paving the way for its induction into the Army, official sources said on Wednesday.

The third-generation fire-and-forget ATGM has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The flight tests on Tuesday once again proved its capability. With these tests, its developmental trials have been completed and it is now ready for induction," an official release said.

Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems) Dr G. Satheesh Reddy said with the successful test flights, technologies pertaining to the ATGM to engage targets in different conditions have been established.

DRDO Chairman S. Christopher congratulated the Nag team for the achievement.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
