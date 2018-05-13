English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Anti-Terror Squad Arrests 32-year-old for Planning Terror Attacks Across India
Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the accused from Juhu. They said, the accused had undergone arms training in Pakistan.
Image for representation only
Mumbai: A 32-year-old man who was allegedly planning terror attacks in Maharashtra and other parts of the country was arrested on Sunday in a joint operation by the Maharashtra ATS and Kolkata Police.
Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the accused from Juhu, based on specific intelligence inputs.
According to the ATS, the accused had undergone arms training in Pakistan.
An officer said, “The accused came in touch with another bomb blast accused in Sharjah from where he went to Dubai and Karachi and received training from Pakistani terror camps.”
He allegedly received training in suicide bombing, bombs making and gun training. According to police officials, the accused allegedly had plans to target VIPs and important landmarks and establishments, apart from crowded areas in several cities.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad believes that this could lead to arrests of more people who may have also been involved in planning these attacks.
The accused has been sent to police custody till May 21.
Also Watch
Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the accused from Juhu, based on specific intelligence inputs.
According to the ATS, the accused had undergone arms training in Pakistan.
An officer said, “The accused came in touch with another bomb blast accused in Sharjah from where he went to Dubai and Karachi and received training from Pakistani terror camps.”
He allegedly received training in suicide bombing, bombs making and gun training. According to police officials, the accused allegedly had plans to target VIPs and important landmarks and establishments, apart from crowded areas in several cities.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad believes that this could lead to arrests of more people who may have also been involved in planning these attacks.
The accused has been sent to police custody till May 21.
Also Watch
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Mother's Day: Karan Johar and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Adorable Photos of Their Moms
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shuts Down The Cannes Red Carpet in Dramatic Purple Gown; See Pics
- Sridevi to be Honoured at Cannes 2018; Boney Kapoor Says 'She Continues to Live Through Her Work'
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera
- 'Even Engineers Can Save Lives': How an IIT Kanpur Student Saved a Man's Life on Air