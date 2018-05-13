Anti-Terror Squad Arrests 32-year-old for Planning Terror Attacks Across India

A 32-year-old man who was allegedly planning terror attacks in Maharashtra and other parts of the country was arrested on Sunday in a joint operation by the Maharashtra ATS and Kolkata Police.Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the accused from Juhu, based on specific intelligence inputs.According to the ATS, the accused had undergone arms training in Pakistan.An officer said, “The accused came in touch with another bomb blast accused in Sharjah from where he went to Dubai and Karachi and received training from Pakistani terror camps.”He allegedly received training in suicide bombing, bombs making and gun training. According to police officials, the accused allegedly had plans to target VIPs and important landmarks and establishments, apart from crowded areas in several cities.The Anti-Terrorism Squad believes that this could lead to arrests of more people who may have also been involved in planning these attacks.The accused has been sent to police custody till May 21.