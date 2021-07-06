Antibodies Found in 69% Children in 6-18 Age Bracket in Chandigarh: Sero Survey

A sero survey conducted by PGI Hospital Chandigarh on children aged between 6-18 years has showed that out of 756 samples, 519 kids which means almost 69 per cent, had been previously infected with the coronavirus infection and also developed antibodies.

According to the findings of the survey, more than 73 per cent of children in Chandigarh’s Dhanas, Maloya and Kajheri areas have tested positive for IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Besides this, antibodies were also found in 65 per cent children in Chandigarh sectors 22, 36, 11 and 2.

The PGI is carrying out the Covid-19 sero survey in children and the study is funded by the UT Administration. The survey, which was kick started on June 24, is progressing at a good pace, PGI Director Jagat Ram said, adding that the survey among the paediatric population is of utmost importance since there is news that third wave can affect children.

Dr Mini P Singh said the testing is being carried out using a high throughput CLIA machine available in the Department of Virology so that reports can be made available in a short span of time.

PVM Lakshmi, who is coordinating the field activity of the survey, said that sero survey teams have been divided into four groups, each consisting of a field investigator and a laboratory technician, who undertook household visits in different sectors, villages, and slums.

Out of all children enrolled till July 4, 396 samples were collected from households of Sectors 22, 24, 36, 56 and 11, which showed positivity in 65 per cent of samples (257 positive out of 396) and 360 samples were collected from households of Burail, Maloya, Dhanas, Attawa and Khajeri villages, which showed positivity of 73 per cent (262 out of 360).

These are the interim results and the study aims to collect around 2,700 samples in total which will provide a clearer picture of the actual percentage of children who had been infected during first and second waves in Chandigarh.

It showed that a large number of children have already been infected to Covid-19, raising concerns amid reports that the possible third wave is likely to hit children largely.

(with inputs from IANS)

