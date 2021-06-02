Antigua PM Had Issued Notices to Mehul Choksi in 2019 for 'Concealing Facts' to Gain Citizenship

Notices issued by Antigua PM Geston Browne, accessed by CNN-News18, dated October 2019, accuse fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi of concealing facts and misrepresenting his case for citizenship.

Browne, in a recent letter, also denied any deal with Choksi with regards to his case. He also batted for sending Choksi back to India and he alleged that he is playing politics with the opposition in Antigua.

“Choksi’s changed his lawyer to a well known member of the UPP; former attorney general under the UPP, Justin Simon," wrote Browne in a separate statement issued this week.

“We have it on reliable authority that the UPP had promised Choksi protection, for campaign funding. That is why they are so vehement, that he should not be sent back," he added.

The statement also says that instead of subjecting himself to an inquiry as required by local law, he used the courts to stay the revocation of his citizenship.

CNN News18 also accessed content of affidavit that is going to be filed in Dominica court on Wednesday. After legal consultations, MEA will file affidavit in the court on behalf of the Government of India.

The affidavit will say that Choksi is an Indian Citizen and Union of India never revoked his citizenship. His family and house is in India. He has committed crime in India and should be sent back.

Legal advice has been given that local consular office should file affidavit. Consular affidavit is acceptable under Vienna Convention.

Further, in what can lower Choksi’s chances Dominica police had filed a charge-sheet against him for illegally entering Dominica.

Dominica police, in the charge-sheet, has clarified that he is not local and tried to enter Dominica illegally.

“All charges of abduction are baseless after this charge-sheet. This makes case that he is not wanted in Antigua anymore and accuse of Dominica. Local court should handover Choksi to India," said a top official in the government on conditions of anonymity.

