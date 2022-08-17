Anubrata Mondal Case: TMC Leader's Daughter Refuses to Speak to CBI over Unexplained Assets, CA Quizzed

Once the most influential politician in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a cattle smuggling case last week. The CBI has already drafted his property details but, sources informed News18, that a large chunk of real estate is in the name of his daughter Sukanya, who is a teacher by profession.

On Wednesday, a CBI team with women officials reached the Trinamool Congress leader’s Bolpur house to interrogate his daughter regarding the assets.

However, according to reports, Sukanya Mondal did not agree to speak to the agency, maintaining that she was physically and mentally disturbed after her father’s arrest.

Sources say many properties have been found in the name of Sukanya Mondal and several other relatives of Anubrata Mondal. The CBI decided to interrogate Sukanya to gather more information. The agency is looking into how a teacher came into possession of such huge wealth, i.e., the reconciliation of her income and expenditure. But she refused to speak to the team.

Additionally, every year on the last Monday of the month of Shravan, the Mondal family organises a home yajna, and that was the case this year also. However, the programme was initially cancelled due to the arrest of Anubrata Mondal. Later, his daughter took over the event and organised it on Independence Day.

On Wednesday, the CBI summoned Anubrata Mondal’s chartered accountant Manish Kothari for questioning. In the morning, a CBI team from Kolkata arrived at his guesthouse at Purbapalli in Santiniketan.

According to sources in the agency, two bank officials have been summoned based on fair information from the CA’s interrogation. His statement will be compared with the bank’s documents. Besides, CBI sleuths also raided a state-owned bank in Bolpur. They went to a nationalised bank near the Birbhum leader’s house.

