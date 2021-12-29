CHANGE LANGUAGE
Anupam Ray to Be India's New Permanent Representative at UN Conference on Disarmament
1-MIN READ

Anupam Ray to Be India's New Permanent Representative at UN Conference on Disarmament

Anupam Ray has been appointed as India’s next permanent representative to the UN Conference on Disarmament. (Credits: Shutterstock)

Anupam Ray has been appointed as India's next permanent representative to the UN Conference on Disarmament. (Credits: Shutterstock)

Anupam Ray, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as a joint secretary in the MEA’s headquarters in Delhi.

Senior diplomat Anupam Ray has been appointed as India’s next permanent representative to the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. Ray, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as a joint secretary in the MEA’s headquarters in Delhi.

”Anupam Ray (IFS:1994), presently joint secretary in the ministry, has been appointed as the next ambassador/PR (permanent representative) of India to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva,” the MEA said in a statement. It said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Ray will succeed Pankaj Sharma. Sharma, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as India’s next ambassador to Mexico.

first published:December 29, 2021, 23:41 IST