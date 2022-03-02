Anupama’s Rupali Ganguly Steps into Spring with Style, Leaves Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna Impressed

Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress of the TV show Anupama, who is always seen in traditional dresses on the show, is very active on Instagram and shares different looks with her fans there. Now Rupali has shown her glamorous side to the audience. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday as she welcomed the spring by dressing up in a glamorous avatar.

The 44-year-old actress shared a picture in which she donned a yellow blazer and a matching top that had pearl detailing. Rupali looks stunning as she donned a dewy base, brown eye shadow, and pink lips. With her straight shiny locks combed back, the actress carried pearl earrings as accessories. The picture seems to be from a photoshoot. Needless to say, the actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in the new photoshoot.

Taking to the captions, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Stepping into spring in style… I’m my own sunshine,” and added a shining sun emoticon.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, it sent the fans in a tizzy. As they wondered if she is the same Rupali who acts in Anupama. While one fan commented, “OMG…. Loved loved loved this pic,”another chimed in writing, “Omg I don’t believe that you r” Another social media user wrote, “Who is she?? Where’s anupama??" But what caught our attention is Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia’s comment. He wrote, " Nice pic RGM," and added a raising hands emoticon, as he adored Rupali’s picture.

An avid social media user, Rupakli Ganguly often treats her fans with intriguing pictures and videos. Earlier, Rupali posted a fun dancing video from the sets of her much loved show Anupama. The clip sees the actress shaking a led with her co-actor Gaurav Khanna, and another crew member from the team. She captioned the video as, “Before Monday ends.. here’s our #MaAnDay reel ❤️ jab choreographer set pe ho toh pura faida uthana banta hai .”

While she is doing great in her professional life, she seems to be very happy in her personal life as well. Rupali is married to Ashwin Verma, owner of a creative company and the two have a son named Rudransh. Rupali keeps sharing pictures of her family on Instagram as well. The actor has been a part of the Indian television industry for a very long time and was extremely popular even before her show ‘Anupama’.

