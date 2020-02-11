Delhi result tally
Anveeksha Jain (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Anveeksha Jain Loses
Live election result status of Anveeksha Jain (अन्वेक्षा जैन) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Babarpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Anveeksha Jain has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Anveeksha Jain is a Indian National Congress candidate from Babarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Salaried. Anveeksha Jain's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 35 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 5.8 crore which includes Rs. 3.9 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 1.9 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 22.8 lakh of which Rs. 9.5 lakh is self income. Anveeksha Jain's has total liabilities of Rs. 3.7 crore.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Babarpur are: Anveeksha Jain (INC), Gopal Rai (AAP), Zahid Ali (NCP), Dharm Singh (BSP), Naresh Gaur (BJP), Kali Ram (PPID), Prince Kumar (MEP), Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh (TSP), Jakir Chaudhary (IND), Shivani Gaur (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Anveeksha Jain (INC) in 2020 Babarpur elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
