Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Anxiety, Meeting with Families: As Execution Day Nears, Tihar Keeps Close Watch on Nirbhaya Convicts

Having exhausted almost all options of escaping the noose, Vinay seems to have become very anxious. Sources said Tihar officials have spotted him pacing inside his cell.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:January 14, 2020, 11:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anxiety, Meeting with Families: As Execution Day Nears, Tihar Keeps Close Watch on Nirbhaya Convicts
File photo of four convicted in Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

New Delhi: As the day of their execution nears, the Tihar jail authorities are keeping a close watch on the four Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convicts.

One of convicts, who are scheduled to be hanged on January 22, moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday for setting aside the death warrant issued by a trial court.

The four men, Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25), are to be hanged on January 22 at 7am in Tihar jail as a Delhi court issued their death warrants on January 7.

The plea of Mukesh is listed for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative pleas of Mukesh and Vinay. Mukesh also filed a mercy plea before the President later in the day.

Having exhausted almost all options of escaping the noose, Vinay seems to have become very anxious. Sources said Tihar officials have spotted him pacing inside his cell. All the four convicts are being watched for suicidal traits.

Vinay is also one to have received the maximum number of punishments in the jail for not following rules or disobeying the warden’s orders. Sources said Akshay was penalised once inside the jail, Mukesh thrice, Pawan eight times and Vinay 11 times.

Akshay has also earned the highest amount as wage inside the jail — Rs 69,000 as wage. Vinay has earned Rs 39,000 for his labour and Pawan Rs29,000. However, Mukesh chose not to do any work, said Tihar sources.

The convicts are yet to decide on the beneficiary of their daily wages earned during the seven-year stay inside Tihar. Sources said the money would be handed over to their family members if they don’t take a call on the matter in the next few days.

The family of all the four convicts are allowed to meet them twice a week. On Tuesday, Vinay's father came to meet him. Mukesh's mother keeps visiting him frequently. Pawan's family members too come sometimes.

Akshay's wife came to meet him last in November, said sources, adding nobody has met him after the day of execution was announced. However, he regularly talks to his wife over the phone, said the sources.

Tihar officials would inform the convicts about the one last meeting that they can have with their family members once before the execution.

While in jail, Mukesh, Pawan and Akshay took admission in Class X in 2016, and appeared for the board examinations a year later, but couldn't clear the same. In 2015, Vinay had started a one-year bachelor's degree program, but couldn't complete it. Vinay had also taken to painting inside the jail.

Sources said hangman Pawan will get Rs 15,000 each for the executions. He will reach the national capital on January 20 and stay in Tihar. A final dummy execution will be conducted on January 21 evening.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram