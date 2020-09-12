Anxious About Not Clearing NEET, Tamil Nadu Girl Kills Self One Day Ahead of Test

Chennai: A Madurai-based MBBS aspirant Jyothy Sridurga ended her life just a day ahead of the National cum Eligibility entrance test (NEET) for the current year, becoming the second student from Tamil Nadu within a week to die by suicide out of fear and anxiety towards the test.

Sridurga left behind a suicide note."To everyone, it is not your fault. Don’t blame yourself and anyone. I love you all..... You all had a lot of expectations from me. I am sorry. If I don't secure a medical seat, all your hard work for me will go in vain. I'm sorry. I am tired...," she said in an elaborate letter.

Speaking in an emotion-laden voice in her visually pitch-dark, chilling video farewell, bidding goodbye to her family and also revealing the reason for her decision, she said, "I did prepare well, but I'm scared. Please do not blame anyone... I'm sorry Appa, Amma... Tata."

Daughter of a police official Murugasundaram, Sridurga also addressed her siblings in the four-page letter, saying was scared of disappointing herself and others in the event of failing to pass the exam. "I really studied well but I'm afraid if I can't able to get the medical seat I will disappoint everyone. I am sorry..."

Sridurga's father said she had been preparing for NEET for a year, having completed her class 12 in 2019. Sridurga's suicide is another event conforming to the morbid trend of students suicides in Tamil Nadu. Just a few day ago, V Vignesh from Ariyalur had died by suicide reportedly due to similar reasons. NEET had turned into a festering social issue in Tamil Nadu on the back of the suicide of Anitha three years ago. A student with solid performance in her 12th grade, Anitha was not able to crack the NEET; she had moved the Supreme Court challenging the exam. Her death had sent shockwaves across the state and firmly established an anti-NEET sentiment in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK had been consistent in raking up the issue. In a statement on Saturday, party resident MK Stalin said the fact that the NEET exam has been disrupting the balance of the student community has been borne out by the suicides — from Anitha to Jyothy Sridurga.