Any Ban Selectively Targeting Indian Sailors Unacceptable: India Told China

The Indian government has emphasised to China that any restriction selectively targeting sailors from India is unacceptable, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government had taken note of a few media reports earlier on the subject.

”Government had therefore taken up the matter with the Chinese side. Government emphasized to the Chinese side that any restriction selectively targeting sailors from India is unacceptable,” Sonowal said. He was replying to a question whether it has come to the notice of the ministry that China has imposed unofficial ban on Indian seafarers and prohibited entry/berth of ships with Indian seafarers.

The minister said that the Chinese side had conveyed that it had not imposed any ban and that such reports were not accurate. He noted that due to COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions were imposed and ships were kept waiting at anchorages and it also prevented crew changes.

Sonowal said there has been no impact on the job of Indian seafarers due to COVID-19 pandemic except for in the cruise shipping which ceased operations due to COVID-19 pandemic.

