English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Any Ideas for my 15th August Speech': PM Narendra Modi Invites Suggestions Ahead of Independence Day
Last year also, the prime minister had sought suggestions for his speech during the 10th edition of monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’.
File Photo of Narendra Modi ( Picture Courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: With just a fortnight left for Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be gearing up to address the nation from the Red Fort. The PM has invited suggestions for his speech from the people.
“What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me. I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.
Within seconds of his post, Twitterati began giving their inputs in the comments section. PM Modi said that citizens can also send in their suggestions through Namo App or MyGov website.
Last year also, the prime minister had sought suggestions for his speech during the 10th edition of monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’. Modi said it would be a good idea to seek suggestions from the public.
Also Watch
“What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me. I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.
Within seconds of his post, Twitterati began giving their inputs in the comments section. PM Modi said that citizens can also send in their suggestions through Namo App or MyGov website.
What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech?— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2018
Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App.
You can also share them on MyGov. https://t.co/BJMCEeisne
I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days.
Last year also, the prime minister had sought suggestions for his speech during the 10th edition of monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’. Modi said it would be a good idea to seek suggestions from the public.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lord Ganesha Joins Yamraj to Spread Road Safety and Traffic Awareness in Bengaluru
- Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Flash Sale at 12 pm: Here is All You Need to Know
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
- Drake 'In My Feelings' Kiki Challenge - Mumbai Police Warns People on Twitter
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...