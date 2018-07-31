GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Any Ideas for my 15th August Speech': PM Narendra Modi Invites Suggestions Ahead of Independence Day

Last year also, the prime minister had sought suggestions for his speech during the 10th edition of monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2018, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Any Ideas for my 15th August Speech': PM Narendra Modi Invites Suggestions Ahead of Independence Day
File Photo of Narendra Modi ( Picture Courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: With just a fortnight left for Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be gearing up to address the nation from the Red Fort. The PM has invited suggestions for his speech from the people.

“What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me. I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

Within seconds of his post, Twitterati began giving their inputs in the comments section. PM Modi said that citizens can also send in their suggestions through Namo App or MyGov website.




Last year also, the prime minister had sought suggestions for his speech during the 10th edition of monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’. Modi said it would be a good idea to seek suggestions from the public.



Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...