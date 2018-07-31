'Any Ideas for my 15th August Speech': PM Narendra Modi Invites Suggestions Ahead of Independence Day

What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech?



Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App.



You can also share them on MyGov. https://t.co/BJMCEeisne



I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2018

With just a fortnight left for Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be gearing up to address the nation from the Red Fort. The PM has invited suggestions for his speech from the people.“What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me. I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.Within seconds of his post, Twitterati began giving their inputs in the comments section. PM Modi said that citizens can also send in their suggestions through Namo App or MyGov website.Last year also, the prime minister had sought suggestions for his speech during the 10th edition of monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’. Modi said it would be a good idea to seek suggestions from the public.