Cops Use Batons, Tear Gas on anti-CAB Protesters in Delhi, Kejriwal Says 'Any Kind of Violence is Unacceptable'
Kejriwal's reaction came minutes after violence erupted near Jamia Nagar where police used batons and tear gas on anti-Citizenship Act protesters.
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia claimed that they were holding a peaceful protest when police "violently attacked thousands of students".
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condemned the violence that took place in south Delhi, saying that protests should remain peaceful.
Kejriwal's reaction came minutes after violence erupted near Jamia Nagar where police used batons and tear gas on anti-Citizenship Act protesters. Three buses were also set on fire in the area, following which Jamia Millia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar and Ashram metro stations on Magenta and Pink lines were shut.
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia claimed that they were holding a peaceful protest when police "violently attacked thousands of students".
The students also disassociated themselves from the arson. "We have time and again maintained that our protests are peaceful and non-violent. We stand by this approach and condemn any party involved in the violence. We have maintained clam even when students have been lathi-charged and some women protesters have been badly beaten up. Media personal are a witness to these events," the JMI students said in a statement.
A Delhi Fire Services official said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to Saimon Farooqui, national secretary of Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India, the protesters were peacefully sitting on Mathura Road when policemen tried to "trouble" a couple of protesters, who resisted. Thereafter, police started lathicharging the protesters and using teargas, he alleged.
