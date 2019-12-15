Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Cops Use Batons, Tear Gas on anti-CAB Protesters in Delhi, Kejriwal Says 'Any Kind of Violence is Unacceptable'

Kejriwal's reaction came minutes after violence erupted near Jamia Nagar where police used batons and tear gas on anti-Citizenship Act protesters.

News18.com

Updated:December 15, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cops Use Batons, Tear Gas on anti-CAB Protesters in Delhi, Kejriwal Says 'Any Kind of Violence is Unacceptable'
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia claimed that they were holding a peaceful protest when police "violently attacked thousands of students".

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condemned the violence that took place in south Delhi, saying that protests should remain peaceful.

Kejriwal's reaction came minutes after violence erupted near Jamia Nagar where police used batons and tear gas on anti-Citizenship Act protesters. Three buses were also set on fire in the area, following which Jamia Millia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar and Ashram metro stations on Magenta and Pink lines were shut.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia claimed that they were holding a peaceful protest when police "violently attacked thousands of students".

The students also disassociated themselves from the arson. "We have time and again maintained that our protests are peaceful and non-violent. We stand by this approach and condemn any party involved in the violence. We have maintained clam even when students have been lathi-charged and some women protesters have been badly beaten up. Media personal are a witness to these events," the JMI students said in a statement.

A Delhi Fire Services official said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to Saimon Farooqui, national secretary of Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India, the protesters were peacefully sitting on Mathura Road when policemen tried to "trouble" a couple of protesters, who resisted. Thereafter, police started lathicharging the protesters and using teargas, he alleged.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram