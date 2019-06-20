Any Ordinance to Facilitate Ram Temple Construction Will be Challenged in SC, Says Babri Masjid Action Committee
The Babri Masjid Action Committee accused the Yogi Adityanath government of catering to the needs of the people of only a particular religion in breach of the Constitutional mandate for the government to observe secular ethos.
Representative image
Lucknow: Amid talks of taking an ordinance rout to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Babri Masjid Action Committee Thursday said it would challenge any such move in the Supreme Court.
"After the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there seems to be no possibility of promulgating an ordinance by the Centre. But, if any such action is initiated by the government, the Committee will challenge the move in the Supreme Court to restore status quo," said BMAC in a statement.
The Committee also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of catering to the needs of the people of only a particular religion in breach of the Constitutional mandate for the government to observe secular ethos.
"All religions must be respected and followers of all religions should be seen from the same point of view," it said.
The committee made the statement after discussing the issue in a meeting under the chairmanship of Yaseen Ali Usmani.
The Committee was briefed about the current status of the Ayodhya dispute in the Supreme Court, the statement said.
