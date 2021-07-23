Anyone Giving Tax Evasion Tip-Off in Rajasthan to Get a Reward of Rs 1-25 Lakh

As part of the government’s initiative to encourage general public to report tax evasion, the Rajasthan government has approved the Informer Encouragement Scheme. Currently, the program is being run by the State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (SDRI).

As part of the incentive government employees or officers will also be eligible for cash awards along with the general public for sharing information about any tax evasion.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given approval to this scheme. Similar schemes implemented to encourage general public for information about tax and government duty evasion related to various departments including commercial tax, mines and geology, transport, registration and stamp duty and excise, will now be merged in the new programme.

With this new move, it is expected that there will be more uniformity in the amount of cash incentive that are payable to informers. The interim incentive amount payable to the informer will be capped to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh in cash. At the same time, the final incentive amount can only be up to a maximum of Rs 25 lakh.

The announcement for the same was made by chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the state budget 2021-22.

