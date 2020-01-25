- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Anyone Opposing BJP's Agenda of Hate is Dubbed an Urban Naxal, Says Rahul Gandhi
A day after the Centre handed over the Bhima-Koregaon case to the NIA, Gandhi attacked the central agency, saying its "stooges" can never erase "the symbol of resistance".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Khanapara Veterinary field, in Guwahati, Saturday.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre, alleging that anyone who opposes the ruling BJP's "agenda of hate" is dubbed as an "urban Naxal".
A day after the Centre handed over the Bhima-Koregaon case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Gandhi attacked the central agency, saying its "stooges" can never erase "the symbol of resistance".
"Anyone who opposes the MOSH agenda of hate is an 'Urban Naxal', he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
"Bhima-Koregaon is a symbol of resistance that the government's NIA stooges can never erase," he said on Twitter.
The NIA took over the probe into the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima violence on Friday, a day after the Maharashtra government held a review meeting with senior Pune police officers to take a call on pursuing the matter.
The Centre's decision has angered the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, which was seen to be preparing to withdraw all cases against intellectuals and social activists accused of inciting the clashes.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said handing over the Koregaon-Bhima probe to the NIA is against the Constitution.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan Thump Sloppy Bangladesh for Twenty20 Series Win
- Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
- MG ZS EV Undercuts Hyundai Kona Electric SUV by Rs 2.83 Lakh in India
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day
- I Feel Sick: Roger Federer's Thrilling 5-set Australian Open Win Leaves Everyone Breathless