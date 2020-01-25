Take the pledge to vote

Anyone Opposing BJP's Agenda of Hate is Dubbed an Urban Naxal, Says Rahul Gandhi

A day after the Centre handed over the Bhima-Koregaon case to the NIA, Gandhi attacked the central agency, saying its "stooges" can never erase "the symbol of resistance".

PTI

January 25, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
Anyone Opposing BJP's Agenda of Hate is Dubbed an Urban Naxal, Says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Khanapara Veterinary field, in Guwahati, Saturday.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre, alleging that anyone who opposes the ruling BJP's "agenda of hate" is dubbed as an "urban Naxal".

A day after the Centre handed over the Bhima-Koregaon case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Gandhi attacked the central agency, saying its "stooges" can never erase "the symbol of resistance".

"Anyone who opposes the MOSH agenda of hate is an 'Urban Naxal', he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Bhima-Koregaon is a symbol of resistance that the government's NIA stooges can never erase," he said on Twitter.

The NIA took over the probe into the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima violence on Friday, a day after the Maharashtra government held a review meeting with senior Pune police officers to take a call on pursuing the matter.

The Centre's decision has angered the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, which was seen to be preparing to withdraw all cases against intellectuals and social activists accused of inciting the clashes.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said handing over the Koregaon-Bhima probe to the NIA is against the Constitution.

