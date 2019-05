AP 10th Result 2019: BSEAP to Declare Class 10 Results in Andhra Pradesh Today at bseap.org; How to Check

ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263



The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh is also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations. It was established in 1953 and functions as an autonomous body under the Department of Education of Andhra Pradesh.



The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (APBSE) will declare the AP 10th Result 2019 or AP SSC Result 2019 today at 11am. The BSEAP will release the AP 10th results for class 10 students on its official website at bseap.org . Once the results are declared, students who had taken the SSC examination can download their AP 10th result and keep a print-out of it for future use. The AP 10th result 2019 can also be checked via SMS. The AP Class 10 results will be announced during a press conference conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Board officials on May 14.Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is responsible for conducting the board examination every year. This year, the Andhra Pradesh Board had conducted March 18 - April 02, 2019. Last year, AP SSC result was released on April 29. For the academic session 2018-2019, the AP Board examination was held from March 18 to April 2.Step1- Visit the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website bseap.org Step2- Spot the tab reading as AP 10th Result 2019 or AP SSC Result 2019Step3- Click on it to check your Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2019Step 4- Enter the required details and click on submit buttonStep 5- Your Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019 for Class 10th will be displayed on the screen.Step 6. Download it and keep the printout of result safely for future reference.SMS -