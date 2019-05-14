English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP 10th Result 2019 Declared at bseap.org: East Godavari Tops with 98.18 Percent Marks; Direct Link Here
The AP SSC result 2019 or the AP 10th result will be released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or APBSE on its official website at bseap.org and manabadi.com.
(Image: News18.com)
Manabadi AP 10th Result 2019 | Today, in Andhra Pradesh, the AP 10th Result 2019 or AP SSC Result was declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, which is popularly known as APBSE. Students can check their AP SSC Result, AP 10th result or the Manabadi AP Board Result 2019 on the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh’s official website bseap.org and manabadi.com. The Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019 was announced by the Board of Secondary Education via press conference.
Check your Manabadi AP Board Class 10 Result 2019 directly by filling up the slots below:
AP 10th Result 2019: Statistics
Overall Pass Percentage: 94.88 %
Pass Percentage among Boys: 94.68%
Pass Percentage among Girls: 95.09%
Topper District
East Godavari: 98.19%
46.47% Schools Register 100% Result
5464 Schools Register 100% Pass
3 Schools Register 0% Pass
Subject-wise Percentage:
1. Second language: 99.98%
2
2. Social Studies: 99.84%
No. of students Who Got 10/10 GPAis 5.5% which is 32972 students.
GPA wise topper District:
1. East Godavari
2. Krishna District
3. Guntur
Steps to download AP 10th Result 2019
Candidates can check the AP SSC Result 2019 at Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website by following these steps-
Step1- Visit the APBSE’s official website bseap.org
Step2- Click on the AP 10th Result 2019 tab
Step3- Enter the required details
Step 4- Hit submit button
Step 5- Your AP 10th Result 2019 or 2019 AP SSC Result will be displayed on the screen. Step 6- Download it and keep its printout for obtaining original mark sheet.
Steps to Get AP 10th Result 2019 Via SMS
Type from your phone SSCROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.
Soon a message containing your overall marks and AP Class 10 Result will be received by you on the phone.
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh is also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the class 10 board examination for the current year from March 18 to April 2. For the previous academic session 2017-2018, the AP SSC result 2018 was declared on April 29.
