AP 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Announced Class 10 SSC Results at bseap.org; Find Statistics

News18.com | May 14, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
Event Highlights

AP Board 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Board is set to announce the AP 10th Result 2019 or the AP SSC results today at 11am, which can be checked either online or by SMS services on your phone. In Andhra Pradesh, the 10th result or the AP SSC results will be released on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) at bseap.org. The AP Board students must await their AP SSC result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

As soon as the AP SSC Result 2019 or AP 10th results will be declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites:
May 14, 2019 11:29 am (IST)

East Godavari Best Performing District | Among all the districts in the State, highest pass percentage has been registered in the East Godavari district. 98.19% students have cleared SSC exam in this district. The least performance has been recorded in Nellore district (83.19%).

May 14, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

5464 Schools Register 100% Result | In SSC board exams this year, out of 11 thousand schools in the State, a total of 5464 schools have registered 100% result.

May 14, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

94.88% Students Clear SSC Exams | As the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh declared the class 10th result or the SSC result, the overall pass percentage stood at 94.88%.

May 14, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

Girls Outperform Boys | While 95.09% girls have cleared the SSC exam in Andhra Pradesh this year, the pass percentage among boys is 94.68%. 

May 14, 2019 11:19 am (IST)

AP 10th Result 2019: Statistics

Overall Pass Percentage: 94.88 %

Pass Percentage among Boys: 94.68%
Pass Percentage among Girls: 95.09% 

Topper District


East Godavari: 98.19%

46.47% Schools Register 100% Result


5464 Schools Register 100% Pass 


3 Schools Register 0% Pass

Subject-wise Percentage:

1. Second language: 99.98%

2. Social Studies: 99.84%

No. of students Who Got 10/10 GPAis 5.5% which is 32972 students.


GPA wise topper District:

1. East Godavari

2. Krishna District

3. Guntur

May 14, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

94.88% Pass AP 10th Exam 2019 | Out of 6,21,649 students, 94.88% have cleared the AP Board class 10 SSC examination this year in Andhra Pradesh. 

May 14, 2019 11:06 am (IST)

AP Board Class 10 Result 2019 DECLARED | Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) has declared the AP Board 10th result 2019 or the Manabadi AP Class 10 result at bseap.org and manabadi.com

May 14, 2019 11:06 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | AP 10th Result 2019: BSEAP to Declare Class 10 Results in Andhra Pradesh Shortly at bseap.org; How to Check

The AP 10th result 2019 will be released for class 10 students by the BSEAP today on its official website at bseap.org.

May 14, 2019 10:52 am (IST)

AP Board Class 10 Results to be Out Shortly | Andhra Pradesh SSC results will be announced today in a press conference at 11 am, which is minutes away. Students can get individual marks by logging in to the official result portals.

May 14, 2019 10:49 am (IST)

CM Naidu Wishes Students Good Luck | Chief Minister of Andhra Praesh wished good luck to all the six lakh students who had taken the AP SSC examination and are now waiting for their AP 10th result 2019 to be out.

May 14, 2019 10:39 am (IST)

AP SSC Result: Mobile App | Andhra Pradesh SSC result will be hosted on Kaizala app, People First Citizen app, RTGS portal, AP Fiber TV, official website bseap.org, result portal results.gov.in and SSCAP app.

May 14, 2019 10:22 am (IST)

Manabadi AP Board 10th Result at 11am | The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh will declare the SSC result shortly. The BSEAP is scheduled to announce the AP Board class 10 results at 11 am today. The official result portals and the apps will release the result after it is declared in the press conference.

May 14, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

Online Marksheet AP SSC Result 2019 | Right after checking the AP result, students can save a copy of the same and take its printout. The print out of the result can be used for reference only till official documents of the AP class 10th result, is issued by the Board. Usually the Board issues the certificates immediately after the results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.

May 14, 2019 9:23 am (IST)

Over 6 Lakh Waiting for Andhra Pradesh class 10 (SSC) Result Today | Overall, 6,21,649 students had taken the SSC exam this year under the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. As per the Board officials, the result will be first announced in a press conference at Vizag and will then be published on the official website for the students to download.

May 14, 2019 9:05 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | AP Board 10th Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 SSC Results to be Out Soon at bseap.org; Where to Check

The AP 10th result 2019 or AP class 10 results will be released for class 10 students by the BSEAP today on its official website at bseap.org.

May 14, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

AP 10th Result 2019: How to Check | Follow the steps mentioned below and learn how to check the AP SSC result 2019 today:
 
Step 1- Visit the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website bseap.org

Step 2- Spot the tab reading as AP 10th Result 2019 or AP SSC Result 2019

Step 3- Click on it to check your Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2019

Step 4- Enter the required details and click on submit button

Step 5- Your Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019 for Class 10th will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6. Download it and keep the printout of result safely for future reference.

May 14, 2019 8:49 am (IST)

Keep Admit Cards Ready for AP Board 10th Result 2019 | The AP Board students must await their AP SSC result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

May 14, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

AP 10th Result: Check via SMS | Apart from online mode, the AP 10th result 2019 or the AP SSC results can also be checked by sending a simple SMS. Here's how:


SMS - SSCROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

May 14, 2019 8:41 am (IST)

About the Andhra Pradesh Board | The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh is also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations. It was established in 1953 and functions as an autonomous body under the Department of Education of Andhra Pradesh. 

May 14, 2019 8:41 am (IST)

AP 10th Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check  | Students, who had taken the Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 examination and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their AP 10th result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

May 14, 2019 8:35 am (IST)

Official Site to Check AP 10th Result 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) will release the P Board results for the class 10 examination or the SSC examination on its official website at bseap.org.

May 14, 2019 8:33 am (IST)
AP Board 10th Result Today at 11am |  The AP 10th result 2019 or the AP Board SSC result 2019 will be announced by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) for class 10 students today at 11am.

AP 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Announced Class 10 SSC Results at bseap.org; Find Statistics
(Image: News18.com)

examresults.net
indiaresults.com
results.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) had conducted the SSC Class 10 examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 18 - April 2, 2019.

