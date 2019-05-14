AP 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Announced Class 10 SSC Results at bseap.org; Find Statistics

Event Highlights
- East Godavari Best Performing District
- 5464 Schools Register 100% Result
- 94.88% Students Clear SSC Exams
- Girls Outperform Boys
- AP 10th Result 2019: Statistics
- 94.88% Pass AP 10th Exam 2019
- AP Board 10th Result DECLARED
- AP 10th Results to be Out Any Minute
- CM Naidu Wishes Students Good Luck
- Manabadi AP Board 10th Result at 11am
- Online Marksheet AP SSC Result
- Over 6 Lakh Waiting for AP Results
- AP 10th Result 2019: How to Check
- Keep AP Board Admit Cards Ready
- AP 10th Result: Check via SMS
- About the Andhra Board
- Other Websites to Check AP Results
- Where to Check AP 10th Result 2019
- AP 10th Result Today at 11am
As soon as the AP SSC Result 2019 or AP 10th results will be declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites:
AP 10th Result 2019: Statistics
Overall Pass Percentage: 94.88 %
Pass Percentage among Boys: 94.68%
Pass Percentage among Girls: 95.09%
Topper District
East Godavari: 98.19%
46.47% Schools Register 100% Result
5464 Schools Register 100% Pass
3 Schools Register 0% Pass
Subject-wise Percentage:
1. Second language: 99.98%
2
2. Social Studies: 99.84%
No. of students Who Got 10/10 GPAis 5.5% which is 32972 students.
GPA wise topper District:
1. East Godavari
2. Krishna District
3. Guntur
AP Board Class 10 Result 2019 DECLARED | Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) has declared the AP Board 10th result 2019 or the Manabadi AP Class 10 result at bseap.org and manabadi.com
CLICK TO READ | AP 10th Result 2019: BSEAP to Declare Class 10 Results in Andhra Pradesh Shortly at bseap.org; How to Check
The AP 10th result 2019 will be released for class 10 students by the BSEAP today on its official website at bseap.org.
CM Naidu Wishes Students Good Luck | Chief Minister of Andhra Praesh wished good luck to all the six lakh students who had taken the AP SSC examination and are now waiting for their AP 10th result 2019 to be out.
పదో తరగతి ఫలితాలను 14.05.2019 ఉదయం 11 గంటలకు పాఠశాల విద్యాశాఖ విడుదల చేయనుంది. ఫలితాలను విద్యార్థులు— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) 13 May 2019
ఆర్టీజీఎస్ వెబ్సైట్https://t.co/AHFXBU8074
పీపుల్ ఫస్ట్ మొబైల్ యాప్ https://t.co/g9JRp13qJI
ఖైజాలా యాప్https://t.co/HkPEhdGQBJ ద్వారా తెలుసుకోవచ్చు.
AP SSC Result: Mobile App | Andhra Pradesh SSC result will be hosted on Kaizala app, People First Citizen app, RTGS portal, AP Fiber TV, official website bseap.org, result portal results.gov.in and SSCAP app.
Manabadi AP Board 10th Result at 11am | The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh will declare the SSC result shortly. The BSEAP is scheduled to announce the AP Board class 10 results at 11 am today. The official result portals and the apps will release the result after it is declared in the press conference.
Online Marksheet AP SSC Result 2019 | Right after checking the AP result, students can save a copy of the same and take its printout. The print out of the result can be used for reference only till official documents of the AP class 10th result, is issued by the Board. Usually the Board issues the certificates immediately after the results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.
Over 6 Lakh Waiting for Andhra Pradesh class 10 (SSC) Result Today | Overall, 6,21,649 students had taken the SSC exam this year under the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. As per the Board officials, the result will be first announced in a press conference at Vizag and will then be published on the official website for the students to download.
CLICK TO READ | AP Board 10th Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 SSC Results to be Out Soon at bseap.org; Where to Check
The AP 10th result 2019 or AP class 10 results will be released for class 10 students by the BSEAP today on its official website at bseap.org.
AP 10th Result 2019: How to Check | Follow the steps mentioned below and learn how to check the AP SSC result 2019 today:
Step 1- Visit the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website bseap.org
Step 2- Spot the tab reading as AP 10th Result 2019 or AP SSC Result 2019
Step 3- Click on it to check your Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2019
Step 4- Enter the required details and click on submit button
Step 5- Your Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019 for Class 10th will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6. Download it and keep the printout of result safely for future reference.
AP 10th Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check | Students, who had taken the Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 examination and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their AP 10th result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.
Official Site to Check AP 10th Result 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) will release the P Board results for the class 10 examination or the SSC examination on its official website at bseap.org.
(Image: News18.com)
examresults.net
indiaresults.com
results.gov.in
2
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) had conducted the SSC Class 10 examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 18 - April 2, 2019.
Get Andhra SSC Results 2019 - AP Class 10 Result on Mobile - SMS
SMS - SSC
-
