AP 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh to Release Class 10 SSC Results Soon at bseap.org; Be Ready

May 14, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

AP 10th Result 2019: How to Check | Follow the steps mentioned below and learn how to check the AP SSC result 2019 today:



Step 1- Visit the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website bseap.org

Step 2- Spot the tab reading as AP 10th Result 2019 or AP SSC Result 2019

Step 3- Click on it to check your Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2019

Step 4- Enter the required details and click on submit button

Step 5- Your Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019 for Class 10th will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download it and keep the printout of result safely for future reference.