AP 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh to Release Class 10 SSC Results Soon at bseap.org; Be Ready

Online Marksheet AP SSC Result 2019 | Right after checking the AP result, students can save a copy of the same and take its printout. The print out of the result can be used for reference only till official documents of the AP class 10th result, is issued by the Board. Usually the Board issues the certificates immediately after the results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.
Event Highlights
As soon as the AP SSC Result 2019 or AP 10th results will be declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites:
Over 6 Lakh Waiting for Andhra Pradesh class 10 (SSC) Result Today | Overall, 6,21,649 students had taken the SSC exam this year under the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. As per the Board officials, the result will be first announced in a press conference at Vizag and will then be published on the official website for the students to download.
The AP 10th result 2019 or AP class 10 results will be released for class 10 students by the BSEAP today on its official website at bseap.org.
AP 10th Result 2019: How to Check | Follow the steps mentioned below and learn how to check the AP SSC result 2019 today:
Step 1- Visit the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website bseap.org
Step 2- Spot the tab reading as AP 10th Result 2019 or AP SSC Result 2019
Step 3- Click on it to check your Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2019
Step 4- Enter the required details and click on submit button
Step 5- Your Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019 for Class 10th will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6. Download it and keep the printout of result safely for future reference.
AP 10th Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check | Students, who had taken the Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 examination and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their AP 10th result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.
Official Site to Check AP 10th Result 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) will release the P Board results for the class 10 examination or the SSC examination on its official website at bseap.org.
(Image: News18.com)
examresults.net
indiaresults.com
results.gov.in
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) had conducted the SSC Class 10 examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 18 - April 2, 2019.
Get Andhra SSC Results 2019 - AP Class 10 Result on Mobile - SMS
SMS - SSC
