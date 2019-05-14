SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

AP 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh to Release Class 10 SSC Results Soon at bseap.org; Be Ready

News18.com | May 14, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

AP Board 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Board is set to announce the AP 10th Result 2019 or the AP SSC results today at 11am, which can be checked either online or by SMS services on your phone. In Andhra Pradesh, the 10th result or the AP SSC results will be released on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) at bseap.org. The AP Board students must await their AP SSC result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

As soon as the AP SSC Result 2019 or AP 10th results will be declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites:
Read More
May 14, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

Online Marksheet AP SSC Result 2019 | Right after checking the AP result, students can save a copy of the same and take its printout. The print out of the result can be used for reference only till official documents of the AP class 10th result, is issued by the Board. Usually the Board issues the certificates immediately after the results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.

May 14, 2019 9:23 am (IST)

Over 6 Lakh Waiting for Andhra Pradesh class 10 (SSC) Result Today | Overall, 6,21,649 students had taken the SSC exam this year under the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. As per the Board officials, the result will be first announced in a press conference at Vizag and will then be published on the official website for the students to download.

May 14, 2019 9:05 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | AP Board 10th Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 SSC Results to be Out Soon at bseap.org; Where to Check

The AP 10th result 2019 or AP class 10 results will be released for class 10 students by the BSEAP today on its official website at bseap.org.

May 14, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

AP 10th Result 2019: How to Check | Follow the steps mentioned below and learn how to check the AP SSC result 2019 today:
 
Step 1- Visit the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website bseap.org

Step 2- Spot the tab reading as AP 10th Result 2019 or AP SSC Result 2019

Step 3- Click on it to check your Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2019

Step 4- Enter the required details and click on submit button

Step 5- Your Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019 for Class 10th will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6. Download it and keep the printout of result safely for future reference.

May 14, 2019 8:49 am (IST)

Keep Admit Cards Ready for AP Board 10th Result 2019 | The AP Board students must await their AP SSC result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

May 14, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

AP 10th Result: Check via SMS | Apart from online mode, the AP 10th result 2019 or the AP SSC results can also be checked by sending a simple SMS. Here's how:


SMS - SSCROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

May 14, 2019 8:41 am (IST)

About the Andhra Pradesh Board | The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh is also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations. It was established in 1953 and functions as an autonomous body under the Department of Education of Andhra Pradesh. 

May 14, 2019 8:41 am (IST)

AP 10th Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check  | Students, who had taken the Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 examination and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their AP 10th result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

May 14, 2019 8:35 am (IST)

Official Site to Check AP 10th Result 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) will release the P Board results for the class 10 examination or the SSC examination on its official website at bseap.org.

May 14, 2019 8:33 am (IST)
br /> AP Board 10th Result Today at 11am |  The AP 10th result 2019 or the AP Board SSC result 2019 will be announced by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) for class 10 students today at 11am.

AP 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh to Release Class 10 SSC Results Soon at bseap.org; Be Ready
(Image: News18.com)

examresults.net
indiaresults.com
results.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) had conducted the SSC Class 10 examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 18 - April 2, 2019.

Get Andhra SSC Results 2019 - AP Class 10 Result on Mobile - SMS
SMS - SSCROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

AP 10th Result 2019: Steps to Download

Step1- Visit the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website bseap.org
Step2- Spot the tab reading as AP 10th Result 2019 or AP SSC Result 2019
Step3- Click on it to check your Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2019
Step 4- Enter the required details and click on submit button
Step 5- Your Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019 for Class 10th will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6. Download it and keep the printout of result safely for future reference.
  • 13 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    WI vs BAN
    247/9
    50.0 overs
    		 248/5
    47.2 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 May, 2019 | Germany in Belgium
    BEL vs GER
    133/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Germany beat Belgium by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 May, 2019 | Germany in Belgium
    GER vs BEL
    144/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Germany beat Belgium by 57 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs CSK
    149/8
    20.0 overs
    		 148/7
    20.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 May, 2019 | Germany in Belgium
    GER vs BEL
    128/7
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Germany beat Belgium by 9 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram