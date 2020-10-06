AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Andhra Govt to Fill 5,905 Anganwadi Posts Across State

The Andhra Pradesh government has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up 5,905 anganwadi posts. The vacancies are in the Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) department across the state. They are for the position of anganwadi helpers and workers.

Out of the total posts, 4,007 are for anganwadi helpers, 430 for mini-anganwadi workers and 1,468 for main anganwadi workers.

The state government has released district-wise notifications for recruitment. The selection process will be carried out by committees set up under the auspices of the district collectors.

The authorities concerned for carrying out the process are conducting interviews in revenue divisions for the convenience of the candidates. The recruitment of workers and helpers is mainly taking place in anganwadi and mini-anganwadi.

Following the release of funds for anganwadis, the Andhra Pradesh government has been taking decisive steps to fill vacancies. Hirings for some of the available posts have already taken place.

There are close to 48,770 posts for workers and 48,770 helpers in the main anganwadis in Andhra Pradesh. However, the present strength of workers is 47,302 and that of helpers is 44,763. That’s why the state government has released notification for the recruitment of 1,468 workers and 4,007 helpers.

The strength of workers in mini-anganwadis in the state should be 6,837 and out of which 430 posts are lying vacant. To fill these vacant posts, the Andhra Pradesh government has invited applications. On the basis of vacancies released in 2019, the recruitment notification for 654 posts for Anantapur district has been put out. More than 3,000 people have applied for these 654 posts in the district.

Those who want to apply for these posts should note that they must have passed Class 10 to be eligible. Those who get shortlisted for the position of worker in the main anganwadi will get Rs 11,500 as salary. On the other hand, workers in mini-anganwadi will receive Rs 7,000 as remuneration. Helpers will also get Rs 7,000.