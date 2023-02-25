Dhruva Sarja’s much-anticipated action entertainer Martin’s teaser was released in Veeresh theatre as in a first-of-its-kind attempt paid premiere teaser shows were organised. The audience was left swooning after Dhruva’s chiselled body and visuals of bloodshed and violence were complimented well by Ravi Basrur’s roaring music. The teaser has garnered a massive 5.8 crore views. Earlier, director AP Arjunhad declared that money earned from it would be donated to cow shelters (Gaushalas). This noble act has earned Arjun applause from all corners of society and also generated goodwill for the film even before its release. Dhruva fans are highly optimistic that this act will be instrumental for the success of Martin apart from electrifying performances by their favourite actors and a riveting storyline.

The teaser shows a secret agent character, enacted by Dhruva, caught while attempting to infiltrate Pakistan. Dhruva looks every bit spectacular flexing his ripped muscles while he is being dragged in chains. Social media users loved the fact that a voiceover “And the most dangerous thing is… he’s Indian” introduces Dhruva’s character. Cine buffs appreciated how director K Ravi Varma and his team have brilliantly choreographed the high-octane action sequences.

The stakes are sky high for Martin after the success of their (Arjun and Dhruva’s) initial collaboration Addhuri. This film revolves around the story of Poorna (Radhika Pandit) who decides to leave Arjun (Dhruva) after having an unpleasant experience. Despite facing the rejection, Arjun asks her for a second chance and requests that she give him six days, within which he will prove that he truly loves her.

Addhuri was a massive success at the box office and got nominated for best director, actress, the best male and female playback singer category. According to IANS, Addhuri does not boast of a great storyline, but the narration by Arjun made it a must-watch amongst the audience. Critic also appreciated how Arjun managed to obtain impressive work from his lead actors and technical team consisting of people like music director Hari Krishna, cameraman Surya Kiran, choreographers Harsha and Imran and others.

