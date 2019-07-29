AP Assembly Passes Key Bills For Implementation of RTE Act and Improve Standard of Education

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly on Monday passed two key bills which were intended to implement the Right to Education Act and improve the standard of education in the state.

The assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Bill-2019 for the Schools and the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Bill-2019 for colleges and other institutions.

The bills propose a school education regulatory and monitoring commission to maintain standards of education, regulation of fee, competences of teachers, effective inspection and implementation of Right to Education Act, 2009.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that as per the bills, the state government will establish two separate commissions headed by retired High Court Justices. Education experts, intellectuals will also be included in the commissions.

Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly also passed the Budget Appropriation Bill for the Financial Year 2019-20. The Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act- 2019 aimed for creating permanent land records and issuing digital cards to farmers and landowners also passed today.

The Andhra Pradesh Payment of Salaries, Pensions and Removal of Disqualification (amendment) bill was also passed today.