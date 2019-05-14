English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP Board 10th Result 2019 Declared at bseap.org: 94.88 Percent Clear Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 SSC Exams
The AP 10th result 2019 or AP class 10 results released for class 10 students by the BSEAP today on its official website at bseap.org.
AP Board 10th Result 2019 | The exam authority of Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) will declare the AP 10th Result 2019 or the AP SSC Result today (May 14) at 11am. In Andhra Pradesh, the AP 10th Result, AP Board Class 10 Result will be released by Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education APBSE on its official website at bseap.org. The Andhra Board announced the exam dates for the examinations in the month of November. The AP Board SSC examination for the academic year 2018-19 began on 18 March and ended on 2nd April 2019.
AP 10th Result 2019: Statistics
Overall Pass Percentage: 94.88 %
Pass Percentage among Boys: 94.68%
Pass Percentage among Girls: 95.09%
Topper District
East Godavari: 98.19%
46.47% Schools Register 100% Result
5464 Schools Register 100% Pass
3 Schools Register 0% Pass
Subject-wise Percentage:
1. Second language: 99.98%
2
2. Social Studies: 99.84%
No. of students Who Got 10/10 GPAis 5.5% which is 32972 students.
GPA wise topper District:
1. East Godavari
2. Krishna District
3. Guntur
AP 10th Result 2019: Additional websites to check your score
The AP Result 2019 or AP SSC Result for Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 examination will be announced soon so students are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy for a hassle free experience. As heavy internet traffic is expected during and post AP 10th Result declaration, so for the convenience of candidates, the AP 10th Result 2019, Andhra Pradesh Board SSC Result 2019 can be accessed on these websites as well examresults.net examresults.net indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.
AP 10th Result 2019: Steps to check scores
Follow the below-listed steps to check your scores and overall AP SSC result of the current year
Step 1. Visit the APBSE’s official website bseap.org
Step 2. Click on the ‘2019 AP 10th Result’ tab
Step 3. Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth
Step 4. Hit the submit button
Step 5. Your AP 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Keep the printout of the downloaded AP 10th Result 2019 as future reference for admission to intermediate classes.
AP 10th Result 2019: Through SMS check your score
Type from your phone the below message and receive the scores and result in your phone’s inbox.
SMS- SSC
ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
- Andhra Pradesh 10th result 2019
- Andhra Pradesh Board
- Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education
