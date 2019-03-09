English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019: BSEAP Releases Admit Cards at bseap.org. How to Download
The BSEAP has released the AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019 on their official website at bseap.org.
Screen grab of the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP).
Loading...
AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019 | The AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination Andhra Pradesh, BSEAP. The BSEAP has released the AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019 on their official website at bseap.org. Students registered to appear for AP Class 10 Board examination can now download the hall tickets for.
The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam will be conducted from March 18 to April 3, 2019. Students appearing for the exam must carry their AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019 on the day of the exam.
AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019: Direct link to download
Schools affiliated to BSEAP will have to fill in their user name and password to login to the account. Then, after logging in, schools can download the AP Class 10 Board Exam admit cards. The AP Class 10 Board Exam hall tickets contain all the details such as the exam venue, exam dates, duration, students name, etc. The details of the students appearing for the AP Class 10 Board Exam must be checked thoroughly for anomalies. Other relevant information can be attained from the official site of BSEAP at bseap.org.
The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam will be conducted from March 18 to April 3, 2019. Students appearing for the exam must carry their AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019 on the day of the exam.
AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019: Direct link to download
Schools affiliated to BSEAP will have to fill in their user name and password to login to the account. Then, after logging in, schools can download the AP Class 10 Board Exam admit cards. The AP Class 10 Board Exam hall tickets contain all the details such as the exam venue, exam dates, duration, students name, etc. The details of the students appearing for the AP Class 10 Board Exam must be checked thoroughly for anomalies. Other relevant information can be attained from the official site of BSEAP at bseap.org.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Made In Heaven Review: Amazon Prime’s Sensational Yet Engaging Series
- Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
-
- Hair Goes Nothing: Japanese Sumo Wrestlers Forced to Shave Off Their 'Lucky' Beards
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results