AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019: BSEAP Releases Admit Cards at bseap.org. How to Download

The BSEAP has released the AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019 on their official website at bseap.org.

News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019: BSEAP Releases Admit Cards at bseap.org. How to Download
Screen grab of the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP).
AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019 | The AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination Andhra Pradesh, BSEAP. The BSEAP has released the AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019 on their official website at bseap.org. Students registered to appear for AP Class 10 Board examination can now download the hall tickets for.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam will be conducted from March 18 to April 3, 2019. Students appearing for the exam must carry their AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019 on the day of the exam.

AP Class 10 Board Exam Hall Ticket 2019: Direct link to download

Schools affiliated to BSEAP will have to fill in their user name and password to login to the account. Then, after logging in, schools can download the AP Class 10 Board Exam admit cards. The AP Class 10 Board Exam hall tickets contain all the details such as the exam venue, exam dates, duration, students name, etc. The details of the students appearing for the AP Class 10 Board Exam must be checked thoroughly for anomalies. Other relevant information can be attained from the official site of BSEAP at bseap.org.
