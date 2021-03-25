AP CM Inaugurates Kurnool Airport, Names it After Freedom Fighter Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated Kurnool Airport located at Orvakal and named it after the first-ever freedom fighter from the region, Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy, as a tribute to him. Addressing the public meeting, the Chief Minister said commercial flight operations from Kurnool to Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai will commence from March 28.

Built on a 1,010 acre site at a cost of Rs 110 crore, the Kurnool airport has a 2000-metre runway with four aprons for parking of aircraft and is equipped with all the latest technology, infrastructure, he said.

“This is the sixth civilian airport in the state after Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada (all three international) and Rajamahendravaram and Kadapa (domestic),” he said adding the airport was set up in the Judicial Capital of Andhra Pradesh, connecting to other states, he added. He said the airport will make it stand on par with other states.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the people for their support to the government leading to a landslide victory in the recent Gram Panchayat and Municipal polls.

Further, the Chief Minister unveiled the statue of the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy in front of the Airport Passenger Terminal building and inspected the buildings inside the airport and released a special postage stamp on the occasion of the inauguration of Kurnool Airport.