Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Tries to Convince Farmers on Establishing Three Capitals

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday spoke to a group of farmers from four villages in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency that form part of Amaravati region.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Tries to Convince Farmers on Establishing Three Capitals
File photo of YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reiterated his governments determination to establish three capitals of the state and maintained that justice was being done to all three regions by this.

The Chief Minister spoke to a group of farmers from four villages in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency that form part of Amaravati region, even as the Amaravati Joint Action Committee took its fight to New Delhi to prevail upon the Centre against the state governments move to relocate the capital.

When I sit in the CMs chair, I have to think like a father. There are no drains, roads and other infrastructure in Amaravati region and we need to spend Rs 2 crore per acre for creating the infrastructure. Whats the benefit if we spend Rs one lakh crore on a region where nothing tangible could be seen, Jagan asked the farmers.

It would rather be prudent to spend 10 per cent of that amount in developing Visakhapatnam, which would be the executive capital of the state, the Chief Minister added.

He, however, sought to assure the farmers that Amaravati would continue to be the legislative capital while Kurnool would be the judicial capital.

That way, justice will be done to all three regions (Rayalaseema, north-coastal Andhra and coastal Andhra) of the state. No injustice is being done to anyone, Jagan asserted, seeking to mollify farmers of Amaravati who have been agitating for over 40 days against the move to relocate the capital.

Interestingly, the farmers who were taken to the Chief Minister by local MLA A R K Reddy were indeed known YSR Congress supporters and had refused to part with their lands for the capital development during the previous regime.

The farmers alleged the previous government used various coercive tactics to make them fall in line and some farmers gave in.

Now, there is no work for hundreds of farmhands, who hitherto used to earn at least Rs 400-500 a day, they said. They wanted the government to withdraw the notification for land acquisition in Undavalli, Penumaka, Nidamarru and Tadepalli and also disband the Capital Region Development Authority.

In a press release, the Chief Minister promised the farmers that developmental works would be taken up in the villages in the next 2-3 months.

Along with Tadepalli and Mangalagiri municipalities, developmental works will be taken up in these villages as well. Suggest two or three major works per village so that they can be taken up on priority, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram