AP CM Jagan Says Govt to Bear Airlifting Expenses for Students Stranded in War-hit Ukraine

As the Union Government was busy in airlifting Indian students and people stranded in war-torn Ukraine with Russia, Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday said that it will bear all expenses for the people from their state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the concerned officials to bear all expenditures to shift the state students and people from Ukraine.

Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials and directed them to see to it that the state students and people return safely from Ukraine by effectively coordinating with Central Government officials. He directed the officials to provide necessary transportation facilities to the students upon reaching India to make their move to the respective destinations in the state.

The CM instructed the officials to be active at control rooms and helplines to stay in regular contact with the officials in Delhi, including AP Resident commissioner Pravin Prakash and External Affairs Ministry. The state government has set up a task force that is being looked into by IAS officer Krishna Babu and others monitoring with helplines in Secretariat and Vizag. Jagan Mohan Reddy already spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the safe return of the students and people. He also informed the Centre that the state government will provide necessary expenditure support for the safe airlifting.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pravin Prakash who is monitoring the situation and talking with EAM officials said that all measures have been taken for the safe return of state people and students. The Official informed media persons that two flights, which left from war-torn Ukraine, will be reaching international airports in Delhi and Mumbai on Saturday night.

On reaching a safe retreat, some of the students and youth in return flights looked happy. They shouted slogans in favour of India as they held mini-sized national flags in awe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.